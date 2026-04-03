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Karen's avatar
Karen
2d

DNC chair Ken Martin writes that he will not stand "idly by" while Pumpkin Pinochet threatens our elections. His post seems to be yet another useless plate of Schumer/Collins stew(a sternly written letter combined with a pinch of concern)with no actual action plan for fighting back....Other than being busy purging any progressives and constant fundraising, what is the DNC actually doing? It's unclear to me.

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Cheryl Anne's avatar
Cheryl Anne
2d

We need the old format back Medhi, if we're to fight against the regime, we need more ammunition. For me to repost this (as I did with the detailed one's last year), doesn't come close to informing those who aren't as informed as your readers. I consume as much information as I can on a daily basis, having put my life on hold the past 10 years, others aren't as inclined or don't have the time. So, please, reconsider the format, and go back to the old one. Now isn't the time to be brief, we are only months away from the most important election of our lives.

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