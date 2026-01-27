Zeteo

Karen Ashikeh LaMantia
13m

Who is going to build all that and who will pay for it ( US Taxpayers?), who will police it and who will gain from the billions spent? No doubt those held captive ( my word for slavery) will be the Palestinians who will be expected to build and staff this resort city. But ask how they will live, where will they get healthcare and where will their schools and clinics be, their art and culture fostered during and after this project is finished? Better yet, imagine yourself vacationing there, sleeping above the rubble and burial grounds of the thousands killed in this genocide, served by survivors who will vie with you for valuable water resources, scarce in their tents, but filling your hotel swimming pool. South Gaza, that now houses the remaining 2 million Palastinian people may be a tent camp. What kind of monsters think of such development and what kind of monsters visit such a place? A better solution. Clear the land to rebuild Palestinian State Schools, hospitals and businesses and give the illegal settlements, built by Israel, to the Palestinian people to live, with excellent public transport from settlements, into Gaza for work, healthcare and Higher Education and training Centers, cultural centers, and government offices, sports centers and media centers. Which place would get your tourist dollars?

