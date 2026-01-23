CBS News signage on Dec. 23, 2025, in New York City. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Bari Weiss’s CBS News is responding to the Israeli government’s killing of 11 people, including three journalists – one of whom was a CBS contributor – by deferring to the killers.

On Wednesday, amid a so-called “ceasefire,” the Israeli military killed three journalists in an airstrike. The trio was on an assignment to film a camp in Gaza, to document the plight of Palestinians displaced by Israel’s genocide. The three were Mohammad Qeshta, a spokesperson for the Egyptian Relief Committee; Anas Ghnaim, a freelance photographer; and Abed Shaat, a contributor to Agence France-Presse (AFP) – and CBS.

On a morning call later Wednesday, CBS News President Tom Cibrowski notified attendees of the killing, and discussed how Shaat was recently married. Later, in the evening, ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor Tony Dokoupil briefly acknowledged the killing in similar fashion.