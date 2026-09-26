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Cheeto’s Foreign Policy: Glad Handing

One thing has become apparent with Cheeto’s foreign policy approach is he believes that if he kisses ass for those that he wants to curry favor with, then he can get what he wants. And if he ostracizes and puts down others that his bullying attacks will work.

So it is that when Russian and Chinese leaders show up Cheeto shows mass deference and gets nothing for it. Good will, love letters. What kind of diplomacy is this?

China is the primary global hegemon....Americans and Cheeto should not delude themselves. This may sound unpartriotic but in so many areas China is leading the way simply because of failed leadership, irresponsible government spending due to Republican administrations, poor foreign policies around being the democratic policeman of the world, and misalignment of federal government private sector projects.

Cheeto is just carrying on the American tradition of failed leadership putting some lipstick on the pig.

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