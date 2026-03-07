Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Peebles's avatar
Roger Peebles
38m

Russia China going to guarantee Iran no unconditional surrender just drain our tax dollars for hegseth teen age ego

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture