Zeteo Scoured 26,000 Epstein Docs. Here’s What We Found
You can search and review the emails here. Read what Epstein said about Trump, and his emails with Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, Ehud Barak, and Larry Summers.
Dinners with Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon. Friendly chats with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and the New York Times. Trump, Trump, Trump. And so much more. Zeteo scoured the 26,000 documents in a newly-released trove of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The emails range from shocking to absurd.
Zeteo has published a searchable version of the entire set of Epstein documents released by the House Oversight Committee, using Google’s Pinpoint project. To search the Epstein documents for yourself, click here. If you’re already a paid Zeteo subscriber, and want to support our work further, you can send a donation.
Here’s what we found in the documents: