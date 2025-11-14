A protester holds a sign demanding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Nov. 12, 2025. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images.

Dinners with Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon. Friendly chats with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and the New York Times. Trump, Trump, Trump. And so much more. Zeteo scoured the 26,000 documents in a newly-released trove of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The emails range from shocking to absurd.

Zeteo has published a searchable version of the entire set of Epstein documents released by the House Oversight Committee, using Google's Pinpoint project. To search the Epstein documents for yourself, click here.

Here’s what we found in the documents:

Trump Was a Constant Topic of Conversation