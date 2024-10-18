‘The Efforts Are Not Enough’: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Kamala Harris’s Failing Outreach to Muslim Voters

In this new episode of Mehdi Unfiltered, Mehdi calls out Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris for her failure to win over Arab American and Muslim voters and distinguish herself from Biden when it comes to Gaza and conditions on aid to Israel.

“Just saying ‘Trump Trump Trump’ is not enough for most people; the reality is that most people, Muslims included, don’t just want to vote against something, they want to vote for something,” Mehdi says.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar joins Mehdi to discuss Harris’s performance among Arab Americans, telling Mehdi that Harris’s efforts to win over the Arab American and Muslim community are, “not enough.”

“You cannot do outreach to a community when you cannot deliver the thing that they are asking for. And so, unless and when that happens, I am afraid that these voters are not going to come over and vote for her,” Omar says.

Watch Mehdi’s full interview with Rep. Omar to hear the two discuss more on Harris’s strategy, AIPAC, and Omar’s own re-election campaign.

Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha, who managed to escape occupied Gaza at the beginning of the war, talks to Mehdi about Israel’s continued assault on the strip, as well as the US media’s failure to uplift Palestinian voices during the war.

“The only people we are seeing on TV are some officials who are giving us some statistics, some statements, condemning. But we don't get to hear the real people about whom they are talking,” Abu Toha says. “I have been trying to go on CNN and BBC, and there is no room for us to speak about our personal stories.”

Listen to the full conversation to hear more about Israel’s plans for Northern Gaza, what it’s like for Abu Toha to try to communicate with family in Gaza, and his reaction to Israel’s killing Yahya Sinwar.

Share

Sudan

With more than 8 million people displaced, there are no signs of a ceasefire in Sudan. The genocide continues as the nation’s army fights against the Rapid Support Forces; a paramilitary group supported by a few other countries.

On the show, Mehdi interviews Sudanese artist and producer Khalid Albaih, who discusses the latest on the war and how the targeting of journalists is affecting it.

“It's incredibly hard to find any source of credible news. And that makes even the situation worse because the war became kind of a media war between the videos that the RSF soldiers shoot about themselves and the videos that the army soldiers shoot about themselves,” Albaih says.

Be sure to watch the rest of this week’s episode above. Let us know what you think and who you would like to see on the show next.