American wars in the Middle East have always relied on Islamophobic tropes and dehumanization to manufacture consent at home, but the vile, anti-Muslim rhetoric we’re seeing coming from congressional Republicans has reached new levels since Donald Trump launched his illegal war on Iran.

There are five Republicans in particular who, since the Iran war began, have somehow become even more Islamophobic and vicious than they already were. Democrats and civil rights groups have denounced many of them, but Republicans have largely remained silent.

Here are five of the most Islamophobic tweets from Republicans since the Iran war began less than a month ago:

1. Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles: ‘Muslims don’t belong in American society’

This March 9 tweet from Rep. Andy Ogles was rightly condemned by Democrats and civil rights groups. Guess who refused to condemn it? House Speaker Mike Johnson.

2. Florida Rep. Randy Fine: ‘We need more Islamophobia’

Like Ogles, Rep. Randy Fine has made so many Islamophobic comments in the last three weeks (and his entire congressional career) that it was difficult to choose the worst. But bluntly calling for more Islamophobia, as he did on March 12, certainly meets the bar.

3. Texas Rep. Brandon Gill: ‘Islam is a problem’

Rep. Brandon Gill has long been an open racist, so it should come as no surprise that the Texas congressman hasn’t held back in spewing hateful rhetoric toward Muslims as he did in this March 1 tweet, calling an entire faith, practiced by 2 billion people worldwide, including 4.5 million in the US, “a problem” – while turning “God is Great” in Arabic into a violent reference.

4. Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden: ‘Radical Muslim sleeper cells’

Then there’s Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who revived an old favorite dog whistle: radical Muslim sleeper cells.

5. Texas Rep. Keith Self: ‘Radical Islam is on the offensive in America’

Rep. Keith Self has focused on another one of the favorite go-to tropes for Islamophobes – creeping Sharia!

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The Sharia-Free America Caucus and Its Leaders

These Republicans, of course, are not the only Islamophobic members of Congress – they’re just perhaps among the worst.

The rapidly growing Sharia-Free America Caucus has now reached 59 members who come from 24 states, Self, the group’s co-chair, announced today. This group’s mission is to “save Western Civilization and fight back against the threat of Sharia.”

At its core, this group is pushing for a Muslim ban. “Our immigration system must be prepared to confront this challenge and defend our Judeo-Christian values,” said Congressman Roy.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) designated the caucus an anti-Muslim hate group, the first time the civil rights group has made the designation for a caucus in its 32-year history.

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Zeteo’s Ninar Taha contributed to this piece.

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