Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Silverman's avatar
Lauren Silverman
4h

Comments such as these stem from ignorance. I would love to know what these individuals actually know about Islam.

Reply
Share
Joanne's avatar
Joanne
3h

I'm embarrassed once again to see one of the reps from my state show his disgusting bigotry. Minnesota, we have got to do better than Emmer. I bet not one of the people on that list knows anything about Sharia. They should all be required to follow--and study--Qasim Rashid's Substack "Islam Today."

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture