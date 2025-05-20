'Televised Slaughter': UK Doctor on the Devastation He Is Witnessing in Gaza

“We all are sick and tired of having to recount stories of utter horror, of what is going on here, the extent of the suffering that is going on there. And all we hear are words basically… History will judge what is going on here, and it will not judge us kindly for having ignored it.”

Dr. Tom Potokar is a British plastic surgeon who has conducted burn research and prevention around the world, and has been volunteering in Gaza at a hospital that has been hit by Israeli strikes.

In the aftermath of Israel’s deadly strike on the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Dr. Potokar was forced to relocate to the Red Crescent Hospital. Then on May 19th, Israel issued a forced displacement of Gazans and people were told to leave Khan Younis and move towards al-Mawasi but, as Dr. Potokar explains to Mehdi in this interview, “people are trapped” right now and unable to find safe haven.

“We constantly have patients who come in and sometimes they have to go straight to surgery and they have no idea that their whole family has been killed,” the British surgeon tells Mehdi, via Zoom. “This is the reality.”

Be sure to watch the full interview above where Dr. Potokar shares with Mehdi the most horrific things he has seen on his operating table in Gaza, how he and other healthcare workers have been dealing with Israel’s blockade of food and medicines, and the ongoing failure of Western leaders to act.

This short interview is so important and urgent that we are removing the paywall for all Zeteo subscribers.