Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
35

'Taking Food From People Who Are Starving': Ben & Jerry's Founder Speaks to Mehdi on USAID Cuts

Activist Ben Cohen wants cuts to the defense budget instead, and is joined in conversation by former Trump State Dept. staffer Matthew Bartlett.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Feb 13, 2025
∙ Paid
6
35
Share

Donald Trump hasn’t even been in office for a month, and already, his administration is dismantling key agencies of the federal government, including USAID. Much of this work is being done by shadow president Elon Musk, whose so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been wreaking havoc on key systems at the Treasury, the Department of Education, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

If DOGE really plans on cutting $2 trillion from the federal budget, there’s one place progressives say he can start: the Pentagon’s whopping $850 billion budget.

“If you’re going to say that you’re going to deal with government waste and you’re not going to be dealing with the Pentagon, you’re just one big hypocrite,” Ben Cohen, progressive activist and co-founder of the ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, tells Mehdi.

“If the Pentagon were a publicly held company, the executives would be in jail today,” Cohen says.

For Matthew Bartlett, a Republican strategist who served in Trump’s first-term State Department, DOGE’s efforts to destroy USAID are a big concern.

“I’m all for reforms, but you would be naive not to recognize the miracle work they do each and every day around the world,” Bartlett says.

Cohen points out that defunding USAID not only takes food out of the mouths of people who are starving; it results in “essentially killing newborn babies by getting rid of HIV/AIDS treatment for their moms.”

In recent days, Trump has touted his plan to “take over” Gaza and said in a Fox interview that Palestinians won’t have the right to return to the territory. It’s a move Bartlett says “is more than problematic.”

“For a lasting peace to ever be a notion in this world, the Palestinians need to have sovereignty,” Bartlett tells Mehdi. “They need to have their homeland returned to them.”

If you are a paid subscriber, you can watch the full panel discussion with Ben Cohen and Matthew Bartlett above to hear Mehdi question the latter about why and how he served in Trump’s first administration, and to hear Cohen’s response to whether Trump’s plan for Gaza amounts to ethnic cleansing and why parent company Unilever is trying to suppress Ben & Jerry’s stance on Palestine.

Free subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Do consider becoming a paid subscriber today to watch the full interview and let us know in the comments below who you would like to see on ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ next!

This post is for paid subscribers

Zeteo
Mehdi Unfiltered
A new weekly show that delivers unfiltered news, bold opinions, and challenging interviews you won't find elsewhere.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Episodes
‘The Level of Stupidity is Embarrassing’: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Musk and the GOP’s Attacks on Her
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
‘Apartheid on Steroids’: South African Ambassador on Gaza, Musk, and Trump Cutting Off Aid
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
‘The Whole World Feels Really Dystopian’: Award-Winning Director Asif Kapadia on the Inspiration Behind His New Film, ‘2073’
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Being Pro-Israel 'Rehabilitates the Far Right,' Says Jewish Writer Rachel Shabi
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
'Truly Frightening': Top Historian on MAGA and Tech Bros' Unprecedented Alliance
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
‘Kleptocracy’ in the Making: Democratic Senator on Trump and His Billionaire Administration
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
Will ‘Palestine’s Mandela’ Be Freed as Part of the Gaza Ceasefire?
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan