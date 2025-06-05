'Show Us the Evidence': UN Spox Hits Back At Netanyahu Over Hamas Diverting Aid

The new Israeli-backed food distribution site in Gaza has become the scene of a series of massacres after UNRWA commissioner general Philippe Lazzarini warned that aid distribution in the region has become a “death trap.”



UNICEF spokesperson James Elder recently arrived in Gaza for his fifth visit to the region since Oct. 7, and he joins Mehdi to discuss what’s happening on the ground following an 80-day blockade on food that saw the number of children suffering from severe malnutrition double.



He pushed back against Israeli claims that Hamas has been diverting aid away from the United Nations.



“When it comes to Hamas aid diversion, show us the proof. It doesn’t exist,” Elder tells Mehdi.



Elder also says that the “level of indiscriminate attacks [by Israel] has led us to … levels we have never, ever seen before… There’s nothing I’ve seen here [Gaza] that is close to other conflict zones.”



Paid subscribers can watch the full interview to hear Elder’s observations from his latest visit to Gaza, the risk of famine, and his greatest fear.



Free subscribers can watch the first 6 minutes of the interview. Do consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo and skip the paywall every time!



