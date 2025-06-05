Zeteo

'Show Us the Evidence': UN Spox Hits Back At Netanyahu Over Hamas Diverting Aid

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder recently arrived in Gaza and joins Mehdi to discuss the blockade on food, calling it the worst thing he’s ever seen.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Jun 05, 2025
The new Israeli-backed food distribution site in Gaza has become the scene of a series of massacres after UNRWA commissioner general Philippe Lazzarini warned that aid distribution in the region has become a “death trap.”

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder recently arrived in Gaza for his fifth visit to the region since Oct. 7, and he joins Mehdi to discuss what’s happening on the ground following an 80-day blockade on food that saw the number of children suffering from severe malnutrition double.

He pushed back against Israeli claims that Hamas has been diverting aid away from the United Nations.


When it comes to Hamas aid diversion, show us the proof. It doesn’t exist,” Elder tells Mehdi.

Elder also says that the “level of indiscriminate attacks [by Israel] has led us to … levels we have never, ever seen before… There’s nothing I’ve seen here [Gaza] that is close to other conflict zones.”

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview to hear Elder’s observations from his latest visit to Gaza, the risk of famine, and his greatest fear.

Free subscribers can watch the first 6 minutes of the interview. Do consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo and skip the paywall every time!

Game of Thrones Star on Gaza: 'This Particular Genocide Is in 4K'

Game of Thrones Star on Gaza: ‘This Particular Genocide Is in 4K’

Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
·
Jun 4
Read full story
Inside the TV Network Pumping 'Genocide' Into Israeli Homes

Inside the TV Network Pumping 'Genocide' Into Israeli Homes

Prem Thakker
·
Jun 3
Read full story
Lindsey Graham's Disgusting Tweet About Greta Thunberg Is 'Brain Rot' in Its Truest, Most Vulgar Sense

Lindsey Graham's Disgusting Tweet About Greta Thunberg Is 'Brain Rot' in Its Truest, Most Vulgar Sense

Prem Thakker
·
Jun 2
Read full story

