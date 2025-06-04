Zeteo

Game of Thrones Star on Gaza: ‘This Particular Genocide Is in 4K’

Actor Liam Cunningham attacks the BBC's both sides coverage of the war, calls the Irish government "pathetic," and compares the real world to 'Westeros.'
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Jun 04, 2025
To appeal to the humanity of the people that are responsible for a genocide is a fool's errand.”

For ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Liam Cunningham, being vocal in his support of Palestine and its people is nothing new. The Irish star has been highlighting the horrors in occupied Gaza since the start of the genocide, and long before.

“I've been probably shouting about this for about 40 years, but until I was gifted a profile because of Game of Thrones, there wasn't too many ears that my messages met.” Cunnigham joins Mehdi on the heels of him sending off the ‘Madleen’, a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid that is heading to Gaza with several high-profile activists on board, including Zeteo’s Greta Thunberg.

Although support for the mission is immense, many online attacked the efforts of those on board, including US Senator Lindsay Graham, who tweeted “Hope Greta and her friends can swim!” Cunningham not only saw the tweet, he had strong words to share.

