Cindy Wiggins
35mEdited

Never mind censure. Rep. Fine's statements are an actual threat to another human being. Charge him, convict him, lock him up. This is what it will take to wipe the smug smirks off the faces of malevolent, malicious, reckless GOP politicians like Fine. They have become the terrorists inside the house broadly and inside the House specifically. He is a disgrace to Congress, to his constituents, to America. Were he an immigrant, Lady Liberty would not welcome him to her shores. May his memory be a shame to his kin.

Sarah Olson
37m

Why do Americans vote for a hateful little man like Randy Fine? The things he has tweeted are horrific. The way he speaks to his own constituents is abhorrent. Zionists must go the way of the Dodo if we are to have a happy world. Their hatred has no place in civilized society.

