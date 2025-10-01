‘Palestine Has Already Won.’ Watch Mehdi’s Powerful Award Acceptance Speech
Zeteo’s editor-in-chief denounced mainstream media ‘complicity’ in the Gaza genocide, but also gave his Palestinian diaspora audience a message of hope and strength.
“You don’t have to be Palestinian to support Palestine, you only need to be human.”
With those words, our very own Mehdi Hasan accepted the ‘Path of Truth’ award from Palestinian diaspora organization Know Thy Heritage (KTH) over the weekend for his “fearless journalism, bold commentary, and principled advocacy—exposing the realities of Palestinian life under occupation and inspiring global action for a just peace.”
KTH educates and empowers Palestinian youth in the diaspora, organizing regular trips to Palestine and supporting business and leadership programs. Veteran Palestinian politician and activist Hanan Ashrawi sits on the organization’s advisory board.
Mehdi, in his powerful speech to a packed ballroom in northern Virginia on Saturday evening, said he believed the people “most responsible for the catastrophe in Gaza are not the ones loudly and shamelessly supporting it but the ones who see it all, and stay silent. See it all, and then look away. See it all, and pretend it’s not happening.” He warned his colleagues in the mainstream media that their “silence” and “bothsides-ism” on Gaza amounts to “complicity” in the genocide.
Watch his address in full above, and do please consider becoming a paid subscriber or a donor to Zeteo today.
Check out more from Zeteo:
History will write that Egypt had the Nile River and Gaza died of thirst. History will write that Saudi Arabia and the Emirates had oceans of oil while Gaza had no fuel for hospitals or ambulances. History will write that Muslims had more than 50 million soldiers but did not send a single soldier to Gaza and did not stop the genocide. History will write that billions were spent on dance parties while there was neither bread nor water in Gaza. History will record that Turkey used the name of Islam a lot, but did not stop the massacres in Gaza. History will record that the Islamic nation blamed the rulers, but did not stop drinking Pepsi and Coca-Cola or boycott the enemy's products. History will record that the West took to the streets against the genocide, while Muslims and their scholars sat at home, discussing and revisiting the issue of the woman who went to hell because of a cat. They did not discuss the death of thousands in Gaza. History will not have mercy on all of these, rulers and ruled, after the destruction of Gaza and its people.
Habibi Mehdi. Thank you for keeping the hope alive while we continue to be bombarded with ugly news (Trump colonial plan, social media buy off, ongoing genocide, flotilla attack, continuous bombardment of neighbouring countries - including my beloved Lebanon, shameless efforts to continue with normalization efforts and so much more…)