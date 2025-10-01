“You don’t have to be Palestinian to support Palestine, you only need to be human.”

With those words, our very own Mehdi Hasan accepted the ‘Path of Truth’ award from Palestinian diaspora organization Know Thy Heritage (KTH) over the weekend for his “fearless journalism, bold commentary, and principled advocacy—exposing the realities of Palestinian life under occupation and inspiring global action for a just peace.”

KTH educates and empowers Palestinian youth in the diaspora, organizing regular trips to Palestine and supporting business and leadership programs. Veteran Palestinian politician and activist Hanan Ashrawi sits on the organization’s advisory board.

Mehdi, in his powerful speech to a packed ballroom in northern Virginia on Saturday evening, said he believed the people “most responsible for the catastrophe in Gaza are not the ones loudly and shamelessly supporting it but the ones who see it all, and stay silent. See it all, and then look away. See it all, and pretend it’s not happening.” He warned his colleagues in the mainstream media that their “silence” and “bothsides-ism” on Gaza amounts to “complicity” in the genocide.

