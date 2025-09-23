A Palestinian woman mourns loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza City on Sept. 22, 2025. Photo by Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images

After almost two years of the destruction of Gaza, with nearly a quarter of a million killed or wounded and famine growing, fewer and fewer doubt that Israel is committing genocide. The new United Nations report, confirming what so many authorities have already demonstrated, should end any lingering doubt.

The dwindling band of apologists is reduced to claiming that this is not the Holocaust, but this is beside the point – as the Israeli historians Amos Goldberg and Daniel Blatman put it, “There’s no Auschwitz in Gaza, but it’s still a genocide.” Genocide is defined legally as the intentional destruction of a national group, and of both intention and destruction, there is evidence in spades.

But if there’s no Auschwitz, what kind of genocide is it? What does it tell us about genocide in the 21st century? And why has Gaza brought the attention of the world back to genocide in a way that other cases in the 2020s – Myanmar, Sudan, Ethiopia – have not?

The last question is the easiest to answer.