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Good morning. Andrew here. Do you feel like Democrats won the World Series? Or are you one of those people who would prefer to see them do something with their forthcoming congressional majorities before you’re ready to pop the bubbly? Please let us know in the comments.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ polls show Democratic voters would like to replace manager Chuck Schumer, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani disbands a notorious NYPD unit, and Donald Trump will never stop bragging about his White House renovations.

Let’s read in.

Senator Unpopular

Chuck Schumer speaks at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images.

As Chuck Schumer’s supporters tell it, Democrats can’t switch Senate majority leaders now, not after they won “the World Series” with Schumer as their “manager.”

It wouldn’t be right to replace Schumer, per Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Angus King, not after he worked so hard to raise money for Democrats in the midterms – even more money than Elon Musk, one single donor, spent boosting Republicans.

And who knows whether Chris Van Hollen, Schumer’s opponent for Senate majority leader, would be as “comfortable” as Schumer with this “grubby” aspect of the job, fundraising, as MS NOW commentator Jonathan Capehart put it this weekend. (Never mind that Van Hollen has led both the Senate and House campaign arms in the past.)

And yet, two new polls released Monday suggest Democratic voters would like to see Senate Democrats replace Schumer with Van Hollen.

A survey from Data for Progress found 56% of Democrats and Dem-leaning independents believe that “Senate Democrats should choose a new leader.” A plurality said they support Van Hollen over Schumer.

New polling from the University of Maryland similarly found that a plurality of Democratic voters would prefer to see Van Hollen lead the Senate instead of Schumer.

Here’s why those findings should not be a surprise: