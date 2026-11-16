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Good morning – Martin here, delighted as ever to bring you the news you need for a happy Monday. It’s the start of another week in DC and beyond that promises all the usual madness.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we’ll take a look at a confident start to Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen’s challenge to Chuck Schumer of New York for the position of majority leader. Faced with sneering dismissals from Schumer’s camp, Van Hollen is calling for realism about what the midterms tsunami really meant: Voters want progressive change, not more of the centrist same.

We’ll also take a look at reality star-turned Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad couple of days since out-of-date air traffic control equipment overloaded and led to a nationwide FAA ground stop, ruining travel for millions and focusing yet more fire on Donald Trump and his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad administration. There’s much more to consider too, so let’s get to it.

‘A Very Open Lane’

Senator Chris Van Hollen speaks in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 13, 2026. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images.

Chris Van Hollen thinks there is “a very open lane” for him to run in as he challenges Chuck Schumer for the leadership of Democratic senators and thus the Senate itself when it changes hands next year.

Schumer, the centrist New Yorker who has been Democratic leader in the Senate since 2016, has voiced confidence that he will again be elected majority leader, a post he held between 2021 and 2024. But Van Hollen, the Maryland progressive, announced his challenge last week, seeking to build on incumbents’ frustration with Schumer and an influx of new senators without governing loyalties, many elected on progressive platforms by voters frustrated by Washington inaction.

On Sunday, Van Hollen appeared on ABC’s ‘This Week.’

Saying “Schumer oversaw the highly successful Senate Democratic campaign effort, flipping all those seats blue,” host Martha Raddatz uncritically repeated Maine independent Angus King’s question this week in support of Schumer, namely, “Why would you fire the manager who just won the World Series?”

King’s not the only Democratic caucus member to make this comparison. “When the manager takes you to the World Series, you give him another contract,” Ruben Gallego of Arizona said last week. “The Brewers just had a record season, and next year is not the time to change our management,” Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin said. “The same is true in the Senate.”

Of course, politics isn’t a game, and the point of winning elections is to make policy. The real work hasn’t even started.

Managing not to laugh – or to suggest the ALCS or NLCS might be better comparisons for the midterms – Van Hollen said: “So, Martha, look, I respect the work of the DSCC [Democratic Senate Campaign Committee], and I used to chair the DSCC and the DCCC [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee] in the House. But let’s be real, this was not a Washington-orchestrated election around the country. This was the American people rising up against a lawless president and demanding change.”

He wasn’t done.