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David Bible's avatar
David Bible
4h

Muslims are 1% of the American population and at least, this primary season, every Republican was running against Sharia Law like they could take over the US.

I guess it was the replacement theory of the American Christian Nationalists Taliban.

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Omar's avatar
Omar
3h

Weird how this keeps happening despite prominent Muslims bending over backwards to be seen as respectable.

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