Editor’s note: Mehdi’s segment begins at the 55-minute mark .

Zeteo’s editor-in-chief is back on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ — this time, to talk about Islamophobia in the wake of the horrific shooting at San Diego’s largest Islamic center.

“Muslims are treated as second-class citizens in this country,” Mehdi tells Piers, arguing that the rise in political and extremist violence has gotten worse since Donald Trump was first elected to office.

The San Diego incident is being investigated as a hate crime after a 75-page manifesto, allegedly written by the shooters, surfaced online, containing Islamophobic, antisemitic, and homophobic statements, among other extremist views.

While Muslims and Jews are often pitted against each other, Mehdi notes the anti-Jewish bigotry in the shooters’ alleged manifesto and tells Morgan that Islamophobia and antisemitism are “two sides of the same coin.”

He explains, “Minority communities need to stick together right now because the far right hate all of us. The people who claim to be white Christian nationalists who want this country to be a white, Christian nation, they don’t want any of us here — Jews or Muslims.”

Check out their full exchange, above, to also hear Mehdi discuss how the right has created a “moral panic” around Islam and immigration, and debunk right-wing arguments around political violence, as well as ‘rape gangs’ and ‘sharia courts’ in the UK.

Plus, Mehdi returned to Busboys & Poets on Friday evening as part of an expert panel, “How to Prevent Another Forever War in the Middle East.”

He joined Joe Kent, Trita Parsi, Narges Barjoghli, Olivia Troye, Wajahat Ali, and others to break down Trump’s illegal war in Iran and where the conflict stands as the US and Iran struggle to reach a peace deal.

Watch the full conversation above – Mehdi comes on at around 2 hours and 11 minutes in.

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