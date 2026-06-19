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Arthur's avatar
Arthur
7m

She has my vote.

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AJ's avatar
AJ
22m

Intetesting that this article popped up on my feed but not in my normal notices of Zeteo posts?

Go Colorado! Kick those useless moderate corporate PAC peons to the curb!!!!!

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