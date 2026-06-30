Left: The New York Times building in New York City, United States on July 13, 2024. Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images. Right: Mehdi Hasan

It’s not everyday that the most-subscribed newspaper in the U.S. comes after you.

The New York Times – notorious for whitewashing Israel’s genocide in Gaza – published a profile piece on Darializa Avila Chevalier, one of three Mamdani-backed progressives who shocked the Democratic establishment when they won their NYC primaries last week.

“Who is Darializa Avila Chevalier?” the headline asks. The piece features old social media posts from Chevalier that say things like “Fuck Kamala Harris” – quotes that Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker amplified on Twitter:

Mehdi responded to Baker’s post, calling out the Times for scrutinizing progressives while giving right-wingers a pass, even though GOP politicians routinely traffic in much more extreme and racist rhetoric:

The New York Times PR team proceeded to tweet at Mehdi in response, implying that he was “misstating the facts”:

Of course, Mehdi responded – with receipts:

So, you can subscribe to the self-declared “both sides” journalism of the mainstream New York Times, where racists, Islamophobes, and literal Nazis get off easy.

Or, you can support a new kind of media that’s independent and unafraid – journalism that refuses to both-sides genocide, fascism, and white supremacy.

The choice is yours.

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

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