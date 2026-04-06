Mehdi Takes Your Questions on Trump's Deranged Iran Threats and More: *MONDAY, 11 ET*
Join Mehdi and Prem for our weekly, livestreamed Q&A show on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 4pm BST. See you soon!
You’re invited to another episode of ‘Ask the Editor!’
Join Mehdi and Prem for a live Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 4pm GMT to break down the latest stories. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.
Zeteo’s editor-in-chief will unpack the latest news on the war on Iran, Trump’s insane threat, and anything else you’re asking about.
Don’t miss it. Tune into ‘Ask the Editor’ below:
If you support the work we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation would also go a long way in supporting our mission of independent, accountability journalism.
Catch up on more from Zeteo:
This Week in Palestine: Israeli Lawmakers Cheer the Death Penalty for Palestinians and ICE Abducts Palestinian Green Card Holder
·
Question, what is your take on the 25th amendment against Article II Section 4?