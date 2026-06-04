Zeteo’s editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan and Trump-supporting conservative media personality and podcast host Patrick Bet-David disagree on a lot of things, but when Mehdi appeared on PBD’s latest show, the two managed to have a wide-ranging, mostly civil conversation – until it came to immigration, Muslims, and Ilhan Omar.

During the conversation, Mehdi and Bet-David, who was born in Iran, also discuss the Trump administration’s decision to effectively dismantle the asylum process for all refugees except white South Africans.

“Number one, that’s racist. 99.9% of your refugees are white people who are not refugees and you don’t allow in people from Iran, Iraq, Syria,” Mehdi says. “The second point is, Donald Trump wouldn’t have allowed you into this country, and yet you sit and support him.”

Watch the full video above to see Mehdi fact-check Bet-David on Trump’s so-called “landslide” victory in 2024, and point out that the president “got one of the narrowest wins in modern American history.” He also presses Bet-David about his praise for Trump on day one of the Iran war and asks if the podcaster accepts that it’s been an “absolute disaster,” noting that Trump “is not a war leader” and “he doesn’t understand foreign policy.”

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