Mehdi went back on Piers Morgan's show to... debate his debate! Morgan wanted to ask our editor-in-chief about his epic clash with 20 far-right conservatives, including a self-proclaimed fascist, on Jubilee's viral 'Surrounded' show but their conversation quickly devolved into a clash between Mehdi and Piers Morgan on the Trump administration's mass deportation policies.

Is Donald Trump himself a fascist?

Are Trump's mass deportation policies about 'making America white again'?

Is it unfair to blame Barack Obama for Trump's anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim policies, as Morgan so often tries to do?

Watch the video above to hear Mehdi make his case, as he passionately denounces the white nationalism of Trump and his top White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Migrants are "being tortured," Mehdi tells Morgan. "They're just grabbing brown people, Latino folks off the streets who are American citizens" because "they want to go back to a whiter America, a less browner America. That is Stephen Miller's vision."

Mehdi also challenges his host to condemn Trump's Islamophobic record and rhetoric.

Watch their full and lively debate on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' above

