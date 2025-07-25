Zeteo

Zeteo

Regina Islas
2h

The historian leaves much to be desired, facts are missing: the incumbent is a convicted felon, including a sexual assault that he keeps challenging payments and losing-what law is the incumbent following? US citizens are being abducted off the streets without their Due Process rights granted by the US Constitution-and sent to concentration camps internationally-this isn’t fascism? Masked ICE officers who do not identify themselves are doing the abducting and this isn’t fascism? Please. We’ve seen the proof of other doodles that incumbent denies. This guest’s opinions weren’t credible, just a waste.

Robert Jaffee
3hEdited

Forget the Pierce interview, the guy before him is a revisionist historian who’s clearly off his meds. How could Pierce sit there with a straight face? Oh yeah, he agrees with the guy. I’d love to see a debate between Mahdi and That Guy!

Honestly, Pierce Morgan lacks any semblance of self-awareness. His answers to Mehdi speak volumes.

First off, Pierce claims that by using fascism we’re diluting its meaning, even though everything Trump is doing is authoritarian fascism: defying court orders, attacking places of higher education.

Secondly, Trump is forcing corporations and the media into silence or complicity. Ignoring the rule of law, due process and birth right citizenship. Destroying faith in our institutions and replacing all our bureaucrats and technocrats with unqualified loyalists.

Not to mention, sending military troops for use domestically. And using tariffs as a weapon to punish his adversaries, while rewarding his friends with exemptions.

And it’s not like he’s already trying to rig the 26 midterms with redistricting in the middle of a decade.

That said, excellent as always Mahdi, although I’m not sure any of this will make a difference. Trump may be an authoritarian fascist kleptocrat and serial rapist to boot; but he’s MAGA’s fascist, rapist and crook, and that’s all that matters! IMHO…:)

