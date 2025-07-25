'You're Wrong and I'm Right, as Ever': Mehdi Debates Piers Morgan on Immigration
Zeteo's CEO and editor-in-chief goes head to head with the British broadcaster and Trump pal on mass deportations, the definition of fascism, Trump's Islamophobia, and more.
Mehdi went back on Piers Morgan's show to... debate his debate! Morgan wanted to ask our editor-in-chief about his epic clash with 20 far-right conservatives, including a self-proclaimed fascist, on Jubilee's viral 'Surrounded' show but their conversation quickly devolved into a clash between Mehdi and Piers Morgan on the Trump administration's mass deportation policies.
Is Donald Trump himself a fascist?
Are Trump's mass deportation policies about 'making America white again'?
Is it unfair to blame Barack Obama for Trump's anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim policies, as Morgan so often tries to do?
Watch the video above to hear Mehdi make his case, as he passionately denounces the white nationalism of Trump and his top White House adviser Stephen Miller.
Migrants are "being tortured," Mehdi tells Morgan. "They're just grabbing brown people, Latino folks off the streets who are American citizens" because "they want to go back to a whiter America, a less browner America. That is Stephen Miller's vision."
Mehdi also challenges his host to condemn Trump's Islamophobic record and rhetoric.
Watch their full and lively debate on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' above, and do consider making a donation to Zeteo to support Mehdi and independent journalism.
The historian leaves much to be desired, facts are missing: the incumbent is a convicted felon, including a sexual assault that he keeps challenging payments and losing-what law is the incumbent following? US citizens are being abducted off the streets without their Due Process rights granted by the US Constitution-and sent to concentration camps internationally-this isn’t fascism? Masked ICE officers who do not identify themselves are doing the abducting and this isn’t fascism? Please. We’ve seen the proof of other doodles that incumbent denies. This guest’s opinions weren’t credible, just a waste.
Forget the Pierce interview, the guy before him is a revisionist historian who’s clearly off his meds. How could Pierce sit there with a straight face? Oh yeah, he agrees with the guy. I’d love to see a debate between Mahdi and That Guy!
Honestly, Pierce Morgan lacks any semblance of self-awareness. His answers to Mehdi speak volumes.
First off, Pierce claims that by using fascism we’re diluting its meaning, even though everything Trump is doing is authoritarian fascism: defying court orders, attacking places of higher education.
Secondly, Trump is forcing corporations and the media into silence or complicity. Ignoring the rule of law, due process and birth right citizenship. Destroying faith in our institutions and replacing all our bureaucrats and technocrats with unqualified loyalists.
Not to mention, sending military troops for use domestically. And using tariffs as a weapon to punish his adversaries, while rewarding his friends with exemptions.
And it’s not like he’s already trying to rig the 26 midterms with redistricting in the middle of a decade.
That said, excellent as always Mahdi, although I’m not sure any of this will make a difference. Trump may be an authoritarian fascist kleptocrat and serial rapist to boot; but he’s MAGA’s fascist, rapist and crook, and that’s all that matters! IMHO…:)