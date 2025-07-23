Trump Wants This Pro-Israel 'Alpha Male' Islamophobe to Be the Top Diplomat in Malaysia
Picking Nick Adams to be US ambassador to Malaysia is yet another sign of Trump's contempt for international cooperation.
Donald Trump has set out to damage American diplomacy in the dumbest possible way.
And by dumbest, I mean Nick Adams, the self-styled “alpha male” who cemented a reputation for buffoonery with years of social media posts boasting of his love for Hooters restaurants, his appetite for rare steaks, his testosterone level, and his alleged desirability to women. The president has chosen this clownish figure as the next US Ambassador to Malaysia.
The appointment hardly represents the heaviest blow Trump has struck against the global leadership role the United States has built in the eight decades since World War II. But it stands as a fresh symbol of his continuing contempt for the international cooperation that enhances our security and prosperity.