Malaysians rally outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur on July 18, 2025, to protest against the nomination of Nick Adams as US ambassador to Malaysia. Photo by Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has set out to damage American diplomacy in the dumbest possible way.

And by dumbest, I mean Nick Adams, the self-styled “alpha male” who cemented a reputation for buffoonery with years of social media posts boasting of his love for Hooters restaurants, his appetite for rare steaks, his testosterone level, and his alleged desirability to women. The president has chosen this clownish figure as the next US Ambassador to Malaysia.

The appointment hardly represents the heaviest blow Trump has struck against the global leadership role the United States has built in the eight decades since World War II. But it stands as a fresh symbol of his continuing contempt for the international cooperation that enhances our security and prosperity.

Chaos, Erosion, and Ruptures