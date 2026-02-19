Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Nayebdadash 🇺🇸🇮🇷's avatar
Amy Nayebdadash 🇺🇸🇮🇷
4h

There is a 302 where Trump was accused (14 yr old) credible accuser that received settlement the reason why the “proof doesn’t exist” is because they stopped investigating but ask yourself why did they stop investigating? Stop propping this man up his moral depravity is spectacular. He is the one who is not credible and he is implicated and guilty.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Davey Gordo's avatar
Davey Gordo
3h

Mehdi I'm glad you confront Piers and others with seriously different opinions than yours, but it is hard to believe he is debating in good faith when he slaps a TDS label on you after producing no other counter arguments himself. Thank you for speaking truth to power and bringing receipts ♥️

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture