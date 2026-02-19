Mehdi is back on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ to discuss the biggest headlines in the news, and as usual, they clashed on a lot!

The pair disagreed on the accusations against Donald Trump in the Epstein files, with Morgan defending Trump and Mehdi bringing receipts. “‘Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than has previously been reported or that we were aware.’ That’s an email from one of his own DOJ lawyers in 2020. Trump lied, Piers, when he said he never went on the plane. He went on the plane eight times.”

Mehdi, who tells Piers he “can no longer just laugh at people who come up with conspiracy theories anymore,” pressed him on his continued support for Trump despite his mentions in the files, and in a rare moment, both found room for agreement.

That room, however, was not big enough to fit other parts of the discussion, which included:

The complicity of the Republican Party in Congressman Randy Fine’s racist comments.

Why “Donald Trump’s sentences make AOC look like the most eloquent woman in history,” according to Mehdi.

Donald Trump’s mental health and Morgan’s “Trump Denial Syndrome.”

The Democrats who are impressing Mehdi right now.

