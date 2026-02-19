Zeteo

Caroline
2h

Completely disgusted with this fake peace plan where the murderers are in control. I hope true liberation for Palestine will come soon.

Johan
2h

Nothing screams “peace” quite like Trump wielding a gavel surrounded by mostly authoritarian leaders planning to deploy 20,000 troops to occupy territory that’s already illegally occupied.

The “Board of Peace” deciding Gaza’s future without a single Palestinian in the room is such perfect Orwellian branding it would be funny if people weren’t dying. And naturally it’s a $17 billion slush fund Trump controls personally, because why let a little thing like Palestinian liberation get in the way of a good grift?

War is peace.

Occupation is freedom.

And that photo of Trump’s smug face with dictators lined up behind him is the visual representation of every “peace process” designed by people who profit from violence. The war isn’t over. It just got better marketing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

