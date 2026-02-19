Donald Trump gavels the inaugural meeting of the “Board of Peace” to a close on Feb. 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Five countries will send troops to support a US-led armed force in Gaza as part of Donald Trump’s dystopian “peace” plan, US officials announced Thursday, as world leaders convened in Washington, DC, to determine the future of Palestine without input from Palestinians.

The announcement came at the inaugural meeting of Trump’s “Board of Peace.” Trump claimed in his speech that the “war in Gaza is over,” despite Israel’s repeated violations of the supposed “ceasefire” deal he negotiated. Israel has killed at least 611 Palestinians since agreeing to the truce in October 2025.

Major General Jasper Jeffers, the commander of the so-called International Stabilization Force for Gaza, confirmed at the meeting that Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kazakhstan, and Kosovo have pledged to send troops to the ISF. Indonesia, which is preparing 8,000 troops to deploy, will also be deputy commander of the force.

Jeffers said the long-term plan is to train 12,000 police and have 20,000 ISF troops. Forces will deploy to Rafah first, he added.

Two other countries, Egypt and Jordan, pledged to train a “trustworthy” Palestinian police force to take over local security, according to Trump.

Israel – whose military is responsible for the genocide and decimation of Gaza to begin with – is one of least 27 countries that have joined Trump’s “Board of Peace.”

Several European countries, including France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and the UK, have refused to join, and according to TIME, over a dozen other nations have been invited but their responses have not yet been announced.

Trump has pledged $10 billion from the US for the so-called “Board of Peace,” which critics say could be a slush fund since he’ll be the one controlling it. Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan are collectively contributing $7 billion.

According to the United Nations, the Gaza Strip remains illegally-occupied territory.

Share

Have a tip for Minnah? Reach out on Signal at minnahfarshad.94.

Check out more from Zeteo: