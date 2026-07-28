On ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ on Monday, Mehdi debated Steve Hilton, the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for California governor who is trailing by 25 points in the polls ahead of November’s election, about Trump’s disastrous war in Iran – something Hilton repeatedly refused to share his opinions about, despite telling Fox Business that the Iranian government can collapse or “come to their senses” just two weeks ago.

“You can’t just blow-up power plants and bridges, civilian targets, because you don’t like the opponent’s strategy. That’s against all the laws of war,” Mehdi said, adding, “If you actually care about the Iranian people, why would you support a war that targets civilian infrastructure? Those are war crimes.”

Also during the show, Mehdi responded to the “outrageous,” “ridiculous,” and “dangerous” anti-Muslim comments the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, espoused in a recent interview with the Economist, along with his subsequent tweet calling the outlet’s editor-in-chief a “traitor to the West” for mildly pushing back against his propaganda.

“I’m sad that not enough journalists have followed up on the fact that Elon Musk, the top donor to the Republican Party and Donald Trump, the richest man in the world, the owner of one of the most influential messaging platforms, is an anti-Muslim bigot,” Mehdi said, adding, “That’s not me calling him that. That’s him embracing it.”

Watch the full debate on ‘Piers Uncensored’ above – Mehdi comes on at around 17 minutes and 15 seconds.

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