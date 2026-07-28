Mehdi Debates GOP California Governor Nominee on Iran and Slams Musk’s Anti-Muslim Bigotry
On ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored,’ Zeteo’s editor-in-chief gets into a row with Republican candidate Steve Hilton on his climate U-turns, Trump's war crimes in Iran, and the normalization of Islamophobia.
On ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ on Monday, Mehdi debated Steve Hilton, the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for California governor who is trailing by 25 points in the polls ahead of November’s election, about Trump’s disastrous war in Iran – something Hilton repeatedly refused to share his opinions about, despite telling Fox Business that the Iranian government can collapse or “come to their senses” just two weeks ago.
“You can’t just blow-up power plants and bridges, civilian targets, because you don’t like the opponent’s strategy. That’s against all the laws of war,” Mehdi said, adding, “If you actually care about the Iranian people, why would you support a war that targets civilian infrastructure? Those are war crimes.”
Also during the show, Mehdi responded to the “outrageous,” “ridiculous,” and “dangerous” anti-Muslim comments the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, espoused in a recent interview with the Economist, along with his subsequent tweet calling the outlet’s editor-in-chief a “traitor to the West” for mildly pushing back against his propaganda.
“I’m sad that not enough journalists have followed up on the fact that Elon Musk, the top donor to the Republican Party and Donald Trump, the richest man in the world, the owner of one of the most influential messaging platforms, is an anti-Muslim bigot,” Mehdi said, adding, “That’s not me calling him that. That’s him embracing it.”
Watch the full debate on ‘Piers Uncensored’ above – Mehdi comes on at around 17 minutes and 15 seconds.
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Am I picking up shades of Howard Hughs in what Mehdi said about Musk? Will this man, possibly in the same mental hospital with our fearfilled leader, end up in an asylum, getting the help he so desperately needs and storing his urine in little jars spread around the room? The insanity of wealth and power has burned the curuits of these men's minds, perhaps from a lifetime of hate and racism their own parents poisoned them with. Thinking that black and brown people are actually most of the world now, this must have driven them to try and destroy the world. Who needs Armagedon to end this greatest race? We can do it on land and from Space, should that be necessary, But no pressure guys...you have so many believers in wealth and violence to power your engines of destruction. The Four Horsemen will carry you to your grave. Personally, I'm not riding that train and I have billions of other folks getting off it, with me. We can carry on, to the good, without you. I hope you both get the help you need.
Will continue to subscribe. We need Zeteo's voices.