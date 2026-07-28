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Karen Ashikeh LaMantia's avatar
Karen Ashikeh LaMantia
3h

Am I picking up shades of Howard Hughs in what Mehdi said about Musk? Will this man, possibly in the same mental hospital with our fearfilled leader, end up in an asylum, getting the help he so desperately needs and storing his urine in little jars spread around the room? The insanity of wealth and power has burned the curuits of these men's minds, perhaps from a lifetime of hate and racism their own parents poisoned them with. Thinking that black and brown people are actually most of the world now, this must have driven them to try and destroy the world. Who needs Armagedon to end this greatest race? We can do it on land and from Space, should that be necessary, But no pressure guys...you have so many believers in wealth and violence to power your engines of destruction. The Four Horsemen will carry you to your grave. Personally, I'm not riding that train and I have billions of other folks getting off it, with me. We can carry on, to the good, without you. I hope you both get the help you need.

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
3h

Will continue to subscribe. We need Zeteo's voices.

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