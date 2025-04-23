Mehdi Challenges Derek Thompson on Democrats and the ‘Abundance Agenda’

As the Democratic Party in the US faces record low approval ratings, two prominent liberal journalists are promoting a prescription for the party’s path forward.

Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s bestselling new book ‘Abundance’ has garnered both buzz and controversy, as they argue that in order to create a future of abundance rather than scarcity, liberals need to build and invent more by deregulating the government and developing a more pro-business mindset.

Thompson joins Mehdi to unpack the abundance agenda and the criticism the book has received from progressives, including its lack of focus on the influence of Republicans, the oligarchy and corporate power.

He tells Mehdi that liberals are getting in their own way when it comes to building homes and green energy infrastructure, saying, “when you're trying to explain why some states like Texas are building ample housing and some states like California simply aren't, I don't think you can say that the problem is oligarchy.”

He also discusses the debate over the future of the Democratic Party and why he believes the abundance agenda is the blueprint to challenge the scarcity mindset promoted by Trump and MAGA extremism.

“This is a distinct vision of the idea that Democrats need to be not only popular, but also effective in the places where they wield power,” he tells Mehdi.

“If Democrats want a party that communicates authority and competence to the public, it needs to be able to handle the places in which it currently governs.”

