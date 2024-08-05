Playback speed


Meet the Israeli Teenager who Chose Prison Over Serving in Gaza

Mehdi speaks to 18-year-old conscientious objector Tal Mitnick, who calls on the U.S. to stop arming his country.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Aug 05, 2024
6
Among the thousands of Israelis of age to be drafted into the military, teenager Tal Mitnick stands out. Although military service for most Israeli Jews is mandatory, Tal picked a second, much less popular, option: go to prison.

Last December, 18-year-old Tal went to prison for the first time after refusing a mandatory draft. “I felt like I needed to take the stance,” Tal tells Mehdi in this wide-ranging interview, and he has… five times. Tal has been sent to prison on five separate occasions since Oct 7th, for his ongoing refusal to serve - and spent more than 180 days behind bars. 

It was a sacrifice that I was willing to take, to show this voice inside Israeli society,” said Tal. 

Locked up, he and other young Israeli conscientious objectors penned a letter to Joe Biden, urging him to stop supporting Israel’s war. But Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House last month shows the U.S. president is not listening to Israeli dissidents like Tal. “Anyone that claims to be a friend of Israel, like Joe Biden or Kamala Harris... should stop arming this war,” he told Mehdi.

Of the many important stories that Zeteo has published on how many Israelis see Palestinians, Tal’s story stands apart. In a society that is now rampant with violence, rage, and hate, Tal seeks a peace that fewer and fewer Israelis seem to be keen on.

The way that we create societal change is by showing people that another way is possible.

Watch Tal Mitnick’s full interview with Mehdi above, and - if you’re a paid subscriber - do please let us know your thoughts in the comments. 

