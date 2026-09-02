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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
5m

Thank you for the nice article. As for the spy agency who has sent a plane to Moscow. It seems like Trump usually makes excuses for what this is about. Russia and China are working together in this war against Iran and are on their side. When will Trump learn not worship the ground they walk on. This puts the US in dangerous situations and territories. It seems Trump is being played like a Russian asset. Trump wants Putin to look over our military. I don’t think that is smart at all. It’s very dangerous for our country and military. Has he made a deal to destroy Ukraine.? One only knows what is happening.

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