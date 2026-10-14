We’re just two days away from a special LIVE taping of Zeteo’s flagship ‘We’re Not Kidding’ podcast with Mehdi Hasan and acclaimed Palestinian-American comedian and actor Mo Amer.

The two are taking the stage this Friday at Houston’s Cullen Performance Hall for a night full of laughs and important political and social commentary. Thanks to your enthusiastic response, this event is now sold out. BUT there’s still a chance for you to stream the conversation LIVE, including an audience Q&A session with Mehdi and Mo.

PLUS, tune in for a special one-on-one conversation with Mehdi and Texas Rep. Greg Casar, who will also be taking audience questions.

Events like this are made possible by your support, so we’re thanking our paid subscribers with exclusive access to the livestream:

Click Here To Watch

If you’re a free subscriber, now’s the perfect time to upgrade to watch the livestream, get early access to future events, and never hit a paywall on any of Zeteo’s award-winning content ever again!

Special thanks to the Risala Foundation for sponsoring this live event.

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