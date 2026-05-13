As Donald Trump wages war on free elections, Arizona secretary of state Adrian Fontes has emerged as a leading challenger to Trump’s attempts to influence the midterms. Fontes is fighting an ongoing legal battle with the administration, calling out its attempts to redraw districts and restrict voting as ‘an embarrassment’ and ‘political cowardice’ while urging fellow states to take action to protect voting rights.

Fontes joins Zeteo’s Swin Suebsaeng for a LIVE Town Hall Q&A to discuss it all. Tune in at Wednesday, May 13 at 4pm ET / 1pm PST / 8pm GMT!

Paid subscribers who register using the link below will get the chance to ask their own questions to Fontes. If you’re a free subscriber, it’s not too late to upgrade now and join via the link below. Bring your best questions.