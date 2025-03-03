Playback speed
Share
Mehdi vs Pro-Israel Ex-Congressman in Heated Interview on Gaza

Mehdi challenges former Republican Joe Walsh on his support for Israel’s actions in Gaza: “Answer my question the first time, and I won’t have to repeat it!”
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Mar 03, 2025
40
22
In Part Two of Mehdi’s interview with Joe Walsh, the former Republican congressman turned Never-Trumper, the two got into a very robust debate over Israel and Gaza.

The subject of Part Two was Israel’s war on Gaza, which multiple experts and human rights groups have dubbed a genocide. Walsh is a proud and long-standing supporter of Israel, as well as the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, and even tweeted last month: “I’d swim across the ocean to defend Israel… I’m pro-Israel. Period.”

Mehdi challenged Walsh on his use of the term “genocide” to describe Russia’s attack on Ukraine but his refusal to apply it to Israel’s attack on Gaza; on his criticism of the International Criminal Court for having an “anti-Israel bias”; and on his refusal to condemn Israel’s mass displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, not just Gaza.

Walsh pushed back – accusing Mehdi of making this issue sound like a “one-sided affair” and suggesting the deliberate killing of civilians is the “policy” only of Hamas, and not Israel.

We should point out that this half-hour interview was a fiery affair, profanities were uttered, and, at one point, the former congressman even grabbed Mehdi’s questions paper out of his hand!

Nevertheless, here at Zeteo, we happen to believe very much in adversarial journalism. We believe it is important for interviewers to ask tough questions – and even tougher follow-ups. And we continue to believe there is an intrinsic value to debate and disagreement – no matter how impassioned!

Meanwhile, Part One of the interview with the former congressman on the threat to American democracy from Trump, Musk, and MAGA is a much less heated affair and sees Mehdi and Walsh in a great deal of agreement. You can watch Part One here.

In case you missed them, here are some recent stories from Zeteo:

Is the US Heading for a Recession Under Trump and Musk?

Grace Blakeley
·
3:02 PM
'Stop the Ethnic Cleansing': Watch and Read the Most Powerful Oscars Speech for Years

Mehdi Hasan
·
5:10 AM
The Gazafication of the West Bank: ‘Is This Really Happening Again?'

Diana Buttu
·
Mar 2
