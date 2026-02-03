Zeteo

Wes
This is outstanding Doc. Thanks for doing this series. I am surprised you decided not to use the “…wall of dead children” quote for Hurwitz. That one stuck with me for days, but I think all this speaks for itself.

Sarah Olson
When these horrible people say the Tik Tok generation don’t know “facts and figures”, I lose all hope that politicians will ever listen. The young people I’ve encountered who have been unfortunate enough to witness a Holocaust on their screens are very educated on the history of the region. We all grew up learning the horrors of the Holocaust and the lesson was never again for anyone! As I browsed my Instagram feed and saw a baby shaking in pain from the burns she suffered I broke down in tears. I am never numb to the atrocities, but I am a bit broken wondering how we live in a world where this can occur. Empathy is gone and the sanctity of life seems to mean nothing to those in powerful positions.

Share
