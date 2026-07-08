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Manny5's avatar
Manny5
1h

Mojtaba Khamenei didn't believe the MOU worked. He knew Trump is without honor, he lies, he doesn't keep his promises. The MOU gave Trump a chance to proclaim victory with the Hormuz Strait opened, and leave. Trump was too stupid to take the ramp off. He can't loose an opportunity to show he is the most powerful person on Earth. Time is on Iran's side. The world is running fast toward economic collapse.

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Ingrid Nyeboe's avatar
Ingrid Nyeboe
2h

We are watching a bunch of bullies (usa) in diapers slug it out. It’s pathetic, unintelligent and SHAMEFUL.

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