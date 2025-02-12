‘The Level of Stupidity is Embarrassing’: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Musk and the GOP’s Attacks on Her

Last week, Democratic Congresswoman and ‘Squad’ member Ilhan Omar became Elon Musk’s latest target on Twitter, after he falsely accused her of breaking the law for sharing legal advice to undocumented immigrants.

In this interview on ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ Rep. Omar sits down with Mehdi to discuss Musk’s attack on her, as well as the ongoing effort to dismantle federal agencies funded by Congress.

“He wakes up lying. He goes to sleep lying,” Omar said. “And frankly, I don't think he understands the laws of this country. I don't think he understands the Constitution. I don't think he understands the power that we have as members of Congress. And I don't think he understands or thinks that people are entitled to rights under the Constitution if he doesn't like them.”

Omar slams freshman GOP House Member Brandon Gill who launched his own attack on her by saying that the US would “be a better place” if Omar – a lawmaker and a US citizen! – were deported.

“I'm at the point where it's become really hard to have an intellectual debate with any of these people because the level of stupidity that they are displaying every single day is frankly embarrassing,” Omar tells Mehdi.

Since the interview took place, Rep. Gill has doubled down on his attacks on the congresswoman, urging his supporters to sign a petition for her deportation in a fundraising email.

Omar also criticizes Trump and Musk’s claims of massive fraud in the government agencies they are attempting to shut down.

“No one has shown us a single example of the fraud that he's [Musk] finding. What ‘fraud’ is, is what we as members of Congress debated and decided to fund legally. That to him is fraud,” Omar says.

Watch the full interview to hear Rep. Omar discuss the need for the Democratic Party to get more aggressive and use the leverage it has; Trump’s plan for the US to illegally take control of Gaza; and JD Vance’s suggestion that the White House can simply ignore court rulings against Trump’s executive orders.

It’s a fascinating and wide-ranging interview. Free subscribers can watch a 5-minute preview; paid subscribers can watch the whole thing. To access the full interview, do please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.