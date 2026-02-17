Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One on Feb. 16, 2026. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images.

When the cameras are on, senior members of the Republican Party and Donald Trump’s administration are well-trained to say that conservatives predicting a “bloodbath” in the 2026 midterms are hysterical bed-wetters and doomsayers, underestimating the raw power of Trump’s draw among the American electorate. Behind closed doors, those same senior members of the party are often the ones doing the heavy bed-wetting.

There is a political eternity between now and Nov. 3, and the national Democratic Party’s brand being so stubbornly unpopular is one of the few things offering Republican operative slivers of hope. But every reputable poll has consistently shown – for months – that one year into Trump’s turbulently fascistic return to power, he has lost the American people who had spent four years forgetting how much they hated him.

On nearly every key issue – including ones that used to be assets to Trump, like immigration and his stewardship of the US economy – the president is well underwater, as his government has made clear that it isn’t actually willing to curtail its lawless blitz of economic and community destruction.

It would be one thing if the only people making this determination were employed at the major nonpartisan polling firms and legacy-media organizations that the Trump White House would have you believe are all “Fake” losers. But some of the most pro-Trump pollsters in the business are coming to similar conclusions, warning of a likely “disaster” or “blue wave” in November, administration officials and others in the MAGA elite tell Zeteo.