Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

EXCLUSIVE: Mehdi Interviews the Mother of the Palestinian-American Child Stabbed to Death After Oct. 7th

Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Sep 18, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

On October 14, 2023, a week after the Hamas attacks on Israel, and just days after Joe Biden falsely claimed he had seen photos of beheaded Israeli babies, a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy called Wadee Alfayoumi was brutally murdered in his home after being stabbed 26 times. His mother, Hanaan Shahin, was also stabbed and left critically injured.

Shahin’s landlord, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and, crucially, two counts of hate crimes. Czuba pleaded not guilty and faces trial later this month.

On Tuesday, in the wake of a contentious hate crimes hearing in the Senate in which Palestinian voices were not platformed and in which Wadee’s name was barely mentioned, Mehdi sat down with Shahin and civil rights attorney Maaria Mozaffar, from the Muslim Civic Coalition, for an exclusive interview. They talked about Shahin’s memories of Wadee, the ‘Wadee Act’ in the House and Senate, and her conversations with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Please do watch the full interview with Hanaan Shahin, which we are not pay-walling and making free to all subscribers, above.

Discussion about this podcast

Zeteo
Mehdi Unfiltered
A new weekly show that delivers unfiltered news, bold opinions, and challenging interviews you won't find elsewhere.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Episodes
Trump's Assassination Attempt; Banning the Word ‘Zionist’; The Terrorizing of Haitian Immigrants
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
EXCLUSIVE: Mehdi Interviews Jill Stein
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
ICYMI: In Gaza ‘There Are Almost No Christians To Marry Anymore’
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
EXCLUSIVE: Jamaal Bowman on AIPAC, Losing His Seat, and Trump vs Harris
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
The Billionaire Oligarchs Funding Project 2025’s ‘Unpopular, Self-Enriching Policies’
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
A Military Crackdown? Trump Is Planning to Use Troops Against Protesters Once He's Re-Elected
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Trump Isn't Anti-War. It’s Time to Debunk This Dangerous Myth
  Mehdi Hasan