Everyone Is Hamas (Or So Say Israel and Its Supporters)
My A-Z of all the people and organizations that have been ridiculously accused of supporting Hamas since Oct 7. Plus, my digest of the best Zeteo content that you may have missed.
“But Hamas!”
It’s the favorite refrain of every ardent supporter of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza. And these supporters are, without a doubt, relentless.
“Hamas, Hamas, Hamas.”
It’s constant, incessant, never-ending.
Everyone the Israeli military kills in Gaza is Hamas. Everyone who speaks in defense of the people of Gaza is Hamas.
It is the biggest and – they believe – best smear they have.
But to illustrate how absurd this smear has become I’ve put together a list, in alphabetical order, of every prominent person or organization that I could think of, both political and apolitical, both Jewish and non-Jewish, that has been accused since Oct. 7, 2023, of “supporting” Hamas, of “sympathizing” with Hamas, of being an “apologist” for Hamas.**
Here it is (with receipts!):
Amnesty International is Hamas
AOC is Hamas
Bella Hadid is Hamas
Ben & Jerry’s is Hamas
Bernie Sanders is Hamas
Billy Eilish is Hamas
Cate Blanchett is Hamas
Charlotte Church is Hamas
Children in Gaza are Hamas
Chuck Schumer is Hamas
College students are Hamas
Cori Bush is Hamas
Elizabeth Warren is Hamas
EU Foreign Affairs chief is Hamas
Gary Lineker is Hamas
Harvard is Hamas
Hostages’ families are Hamas
Human Rights Watch is Hamas
Ice-skating young people are Hamas
IfNotNow is Hamas
Jake Tapper is Hamas
Jewish professors are Hamas
Jewish Voice For Peace (JVP) is Hamas
Joe Biden is Hamas
John Cusack is Hamas
John Oliver is Hamas
Jonathan Glazer is Hamas
José Andrés is Hamas
Kamala Harris is Hamas
Keir Starmer is Hamas
Kenneth Roth is Hamas
Mayor of London is Hamas
Ms. Rachel is Hamas
Norman Finkelstein is Hamas
Oxford University Press is Hamas
Pramila Jayapal is Hamas
South Africa is Hamas
Spain is Hamas
State Department is Hamas
Susan Sarandon is Hamas
United Nations is Hamas
UN humanitarian chief is Hamas
UNRWA is Hamas
UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine is Hamas
World Health Organization is Hamas
Zara Larsson is Hamas
No matter how famous, respected, or credible a person or organization you may be, what we’ve learned since Oct. 7 is that if you dare speak out in favor of Palestinian rights, or criticize or even question Israel’s actions in Gaza, you automatically get the Hamas label. It’s that simple. It’s also that ridiculous.
** If I’ve missed some other obvious ones, please feel free to mention them in the comments below!
I really don't care what my label is. As a South African born into apartheid (classified as "non-white") and having been involved in the anti-apartheid struggle, I recognize apartheid when I see it. I have no choice but to call out those who promote acts of oppression and injustice of the Palestinian people. I condemn, in the strongest terms, the brutal treatment and genocide of the Palestinian people.
Like South Africa, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE!! ✊ 🇵🇸
90 % of the world population supports Gaza Palestine. They must also be Khamass