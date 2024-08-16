Are these people Hamas? Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

“But Hamas!”

It’s the favorite refrain of every ardent supporter of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza. And these supporters are, without a doubt, relentless.

“Hamas, Hamas, Hamas.”

It’s constant, incessant, never-ending.

Everyone the Israeli military kills in Gaza is Hamas. Everyone who speaks in defense of the people of Gaza is Hamas.

It is the biggest and – they believe – best smear they have.

But to illustrate how absurd this smear has become I’ve put together a list, in alphabetical order, of every prominent person or organization that I could think of, both political and apolitical, both Jewish and non-Jewish, that has been accused since Oct. 7, 2023, of “supporting” Hamas, of “sympathizing” with Hamas, of being an “apologist” for Hamas.**

Here it is (with receipts!):

Amnesty International is Hamas

AOC is Hamas

Bella Hadid is Hamas

Ben & Jerry’s is Hamas

Bernie Sanders is Hamas

Billy Eilish is Hamas

Cate Blanchett is Hamas

Charlotte Church is Hamas

Children in Gaza are Hamas

Chuck Schumer is Hamas

College students are Hamas

Cori Bush is Hamas

Elizabeth Warren is Hamas

EU Foreign Affairs chief is Hamas

Gary Lineker is Hamas

Harvard is Hamas

Hostages’ families are Hamas

Human Rights Watch is Hamas

Ice-skating young people are Hamas

IfNotNow is Hamas

Jake Tapper is Hamas

Jewish professors are Hamas

Jewish Voice For Peace (JVP) is Hamas

Joe Biden is Hamas

John Cusack is Hamas

John Oliver is Hamas

Jonathan Glazer is Hamas

José Andrés is Hamas

Kamala Harris is Hamas

Keir Starmer is Hamas

Kenneth Roth is Hamas

Mayor of London is Hamas

Ms. Rachel is Hamas

Norman Finkelstein is Hamas

Oxford University Press is Hamas

Pramila Jayapal is Hamas

South Africa is Hamas

﻿Spain is Hamas

State Department is Hamas

Susan Sarandon is Hamas

United Nations is Hamas

UN humanitarian chief is Hamas

UNRWA is Hamas

UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine is Hamas

World Health Organization is Hamas

Zara Larsson is Hamas

No matter how famous, respected, or credible a person or organization you may be, what we’ve learned since Oct. 7 is that if you dare speak out in favor of Palestinian rights, or criticize or even question Israel’s actions in Gaza, you automatically get the Hamas label. It’s that simple. It’s also that ridiculous.

** If I’ve missed some other obvious ones, please feel free to mention them in the comments below!

