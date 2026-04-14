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Ardrid's avatar
Ardrid
3h

Another Zionist lunatic destroyed by Mehdi!

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Rebecca Buchanan's avatar
Rebecca Buchanan
2h

Mehdi, as usual, came armed with facts and used them to deftly defend against Spielman's attempt to gaslight the audience. Thank you Mehdi for doing such important work and doing it so well.

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