Do you get annoyed when Israeli officials go on television and obsess over Iran’s (non-existent) nukes while getting a pass on their own actual nuclear weapons stockpile? Do you wonder why no one challenges them on their hypocrisy and lawlessness?

Well, Mehdi has you covered in the latest episode of ‘Piers Uncensored.’

Zeteo’s editor-in-chief debated Israeli military spokesman Doron Spielman on everything from uranium enrichment in Iran under the JCPOA to last week’s 10-minute massacre of Lebanese civilians to, yes, Israel’s secret stash of nuclear warheads in defiance of international law.

You’ll be shocked to hear it got heated. And you’ll also be shocked to hear that Mehdi brought receipts.

On Israel’s nukes:

Spielman: “You and I both know there are no binding UN Security Council resolutions against Israel.”

Mehdi: “Yes there is. UN Security Council Resolution 487. You’re wrong, Doron…. you’re lying… you can Google it right now”

On Israel’s attack on Lebanon:

Mehdi: “UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon say Israel violated the ceasefire, not a thousand times, not 5,000 times, they say you violated the ceasefire 15,000 times over the last 18 months.”

Spielman: “I don’t know about your numbers…”

Mehdi: “Google is your friend, Doron.”

Watch the full episode above and do please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo and/or a donor to Zeteo.

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