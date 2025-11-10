Tune in for another episode of ‘Ask the Editor’!

Join Mehdi for a live Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 4pm GMT to break down the latest news. Prem Thakker will be moderating the discussion, as usual! Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.

Mehdi and Prem will unpack reports that key Senate Democrats are agreeing to end the government shutdown without the healthcare deal they’ve been demanding – a crisis the public blames on the GOP. Mehdi will give you his take, then he’ll answer your questions.

Don’t miss it. Add ‘Ask the Editor’ to your calendar below:

