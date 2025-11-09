Zohran Mamdani celebrates at his election night watch party in Brooklyn on Nov. 5, 2025. Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

A battle for the heart and soul of the Democratic Party took place in New York City last week, with Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani vanquishing disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo. The fight isn’t over. It must go on, and get much larger.

Mamdani’s historic win was part of a blue wave, portending potentially another wave in next year’s midterm elections. Last week’s results – from New Jersey to Virginia, California to Pennsylvania, Maine to Mississippi – were all bad news for Donald Trump. It’s an encouraging moment for those of us who wish to see the US pull away from Trump’s fascist power grab and end his wars on immigrants, vulnerable people, Democratic cities, and the right to free speech. What happens next is critical.