Did you miss Zeteo’s election night live stream? Catch the full replay now and relive the exciting night as results came in!

Mehdi and Prem were LIVE from Michigan where Abdul El-Sayed declared victory to become the first Muslim Senator in U.S. history. The historic win came as Democrats took control of the House and Senate, outperforming in many states in what has turned out to be a blue tsunami (Watch to see how Prem coined a new word for it).

The live stream featured an all-star roster of special guests, including Rep. Greg Casar, Mahmoud Khalil, Michigan State Rep. Alabas Farhat, former Rep. Andy Levin, United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, and more.

Mallory McMorrow, who ran against El-Sayed in the primary, noted that, “We have to completely change this [Democratic] party from the ground up. And I worry that if we didn’t do that, then Democrats would deserve to lose.”

And former Rep. Jamal Bowman predicted that Haley Stevens “is going to go down as the ultimate villain of this American reckoning.”

Meanwhile, senior political correspondent Swin Suebsaeng reported live from Ohio, where Vivek Ramaswamy suffered a humiliating defeat in the race for governor against Democrat Amy Acton.

Watch to see Mehdi and Prem’s live reactions to some of the biggest political earthquakes in modern history, and Mehdi calling out Elon Musk for his failed efforts to keep Texas red.

We’re sharing this live stream without a paywall, but covering election nights like tonight are not cheap. If you want to support Zeteo’s work and see more coverage like this, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription today. If you’re already a paid subscriber, consider making a donation here.

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