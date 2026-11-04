Did you miss Zeteo’s election night live stream? Catch the full replay now and relive the exciting night as results came in!
Mehdi and Prem were LIVE from Michigan where Abdul El-Sayed declared victory to become the first Muslim Senator in U.S. history. The historic win came as Democrats took control of the House and Senate, outperforming in many states in what has turned out to be a blue tsunami (Watch to see how Prem coined a new word for it).
The live stream featured an all-star roster of special guests, including Rep. Greg Casar, Mahmoud Khalil, Michigan State Rep. Alabas Farhat, former Rep. Andy Levin, United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, and more.
Mallory McMorrow, who ran against El-Sayed in the primary, noted that, “We have to completely change this [Democratic] party from the ground up. And I worry that if we didn’t do that, then Democrats would deserve to lose.”
And former Rep. Jamal Bowman predicted that Haley Stevens “is going to go down as the ultimate villain of this American reckoning.”
Meanwhile, senior political correspondent Swin Suebsaeng reported live from Ohio, where Vivek Ramaswamy suffered a humiliating defeat in the race for governor against Democrat Amy Acton.
Watch to see Mehdi and Prem’s live reactions to some of the biggest political earthquakes in modern history, and Mehdi calling out Elon Musk for his failed efforts to keep Texas red.
We’re sharing this live stream without a paywall, but covering election nights like tonight are not cheap. If you want to support Zeteo’s work and see more coverage like this, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription today. If you’re already a paid subscriber, consider making a donation here.
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Great coverage! Watched it live. Grateful for Team Zeteo and hope Mehdi got his voice back! Prem and Mehdi is a great duo 👍🏼
Can Congress Become Veto Bullet Proof?
Thom Hartmann(bit.ly/4sH54va) talked about voter purging in red states. With the blue tsunami that WE the People experienced and it came on the issues of corruption, tariffs, inflation, and the Iranian war. All these political unpopular issues along with the Indivisible national protests brought about this massive blue wave.
But all of this hasn’t removed the unjust fascist Republican policies at the state level to try to effect registered voters and disenfranchise eligible citizen voters. This must be kept in mind as bills are passed along the lines of voting rights acts which brings up the question as to whether Democrats can get past Cheeto’s veto power because we know he’s going to use it.
With control of both Congressional chambers and the possibility now of Republicans crossing over for their own survival now that Cheeto is essentially an impotent president may make Congress veto protected. A veto proof House requires 290 and Senate 66 votes. With close to 250 votes in the House and 55 in the Senate, it doesn’t take many Republicans to repudiate Cheeto.