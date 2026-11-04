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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
1h

Great coverage! Watched it live. Grateful for Team Zeteo and hope Mehdi got his voice back! Prem and Mehdi is a great duo 👍🏼

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
1h

Can Congress Become Veto Bullet Proof?

Thom Hartmann(bit.ly/4sH54va) talked about voter purging in red states. With the blue tsunami that WE the People experienced and it came on the issues of corruption, tariffs, inflation, and the Iranian war. All these political unpopular issues along with the Indivisible national protests brought about this massive blue wave.

But all of this hasn’t removed the unjust fascist Republican policies at the state level to try to effect registered voters and disenfranchise eligible citizen voters. This must be kept in mind as bills are passed along the lines of voting rights acts which brings up the question as to whether Democrats can get past Cheeto’s veto power because we know he’s going to use it.

With control of both Congressional chambers and the possibility now of Republicans crossing over for their own survival now that Cheeto is essentially an impotent president may make Congress veto protected. A veto proof House requires 290 and Senate 66 votes. With close to 250 votes in the House and 55 in the Senate, it doesn’t take many Republicans to repudiate Cheeto.

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