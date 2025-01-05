2025 is here, and at Zeteo, we are preparing to bring you lots of original reporting, news, and opinion in what will likely be another wild year.

Here below is a special digest of five recent pieces you may have missed over the holiday season. They include a couple written by Mehdi, one from our political reporter Prem Thakker, a great episode of ‘We Are Not Kidding’ with Huda Beauty CEO Huda Kattan, and a piece on how central Project 2025 will be in the upcoming US administration.

This coming week, we have some exciting ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interviews planned and much more. Stay tuned!