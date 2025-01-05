5 Recent Stories You May Have Missed - Zeteo Digest
Catch up on some critical articles and a podcast from Zeteo that were published during the holiday season.
2025 is here, and at Zeteo, we are preparing to bring you lots of original reporting, news, and opinion in what will likely be another wild year.
Here below is a special digest of five recent pieces you may have missed over the holiday season. They include a couple written by Mehdi, one from our political reporter Prem Thakker, a great episode of ‘We Are Not Kidding’ with Huda Beauty CEO Huda Kattan, and a piece on how central Project 2025 will be in the upcoming US administration.
This coming week, we have some exciting ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interviews planned and much more. Stay tuned!
Thank you for the recap. I missed one of the stories.