Sanders speaks during a press conference with Ocasio-Cortez outside the US Capitol on March 21, 2024, in Washington, DC. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

After the Democrats’ second fumbling performance against Donald Trump, it remains to be seen who will carry the torch for the American left moving forward. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will still be around in the Senate, but it seems unlikely these two progressive torchbearers will make another run for the White House (Sanders would be 87 in 2028; Warren would be 79).

So, who could credibly step up in their place? Progressives don’t seem to have much of a deep bench. Zeteo was hard-pressed to find who on the left could mount a potential 2028 presidential candidacy.

Here are five possible options – along with their pros and cons: