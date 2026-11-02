With Donald Trump leading an authoritarian presidency, inflicting violence across America and the world, and jacking up the cost of living to unaffordable new heights, the 2026 midterm elections present an opportunity for voters, via the Democrats, to begin to impose checks on his deranged and lawless behavior.

Will Trump’s warmongering, vile racism, and brazen corruption be punished? Will Republicans pay a price for supporting the Trump-Israeli war with Iran, siccing masked ICE agents on communities nationwide, and covering up the Epstein Files?

…Or not?

We at Zeteo are breaking down the 2026 midterm races to watch, so you can understand what the results mean – and whether Republicans will face consequences for partnering with one of the most unpopular administrations in modern history, or how badly Democrats will have failed to meet the moment.

Without further ado, let’s read in.

11 Senate Races to Watch

In the wake of the 2024 elections, the conventional wisdom was that the Senate would be out of reach for Democrats come the midterms two years later. That’s completely changed, and the Senate could actually flip.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Democrats must net four seats to take control of the Senate and overcome a tiebreaker vote from Vice President JD Vance. (That’s assuming Democrats’ pro-Israel fanatic Senator John Fetterman doesn’t leave the party… so they might even need to win five!)

Senate Races Democrats Hope to Flip