Zeteo Turns Two! Exclusive Photos From Our Anniversary Party
What do Zohran Mamdani, Hasan Minhaj, Chef José Andrés, Morena Baccarin, Ben McKenzie, Lina Khan, Jennifer Welch, Arian Moayed, and Sunny Hostin all have in common? They were all at the Zeteo party!
Two whole years!
Last week, Zeteo took a night off and marked its second birthday with a jam-packed, electric evening in Manhattan.
Held at acclaimed Lebanese bistro Au Za’atar in Midtown and sponsored by Substack, the celebration brought together entertainers, politicians, and journalists – from Chef José Andrés to Zohran Mamdani.
The night was a testament to the power of independent media, and a measure of a new age of journalism built on truth-telling, holding power to account, and asking the tough questions that other outlets won’t. In this increasingly chaotic media landscape, we’d like to think Zeteo has become a force to be reckoned with.
We’re thrilled to share these photos with you. We couldn’t have made it two whole years without the generous support of you, the subscribers, and especially our paid subscribers. Thank you for having our back.
Alright, party over. Year three of Zeteo starts now! We have no plans to stop making noise with hard-hitting interviews, sharp analysis, and bombshell documentaries. And we want you along for the ride because this is your platform as much as ours. So tell us in the comments: what do you want from Zeteo this year? We’re listening.
Onwards and upwards!
P.S., find more photos from the party here.
Catch up on more from Zeteo’s anniversary celebration:
What a fantastic group of people! Congrats on two years 😍
I am sorry for the conditions that caused you to leave your jobs. I am grateful for Zeteo!