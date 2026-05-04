Zeteo’s two-year anniversary celebration at Au Za’atar in New York City. Photos by Haseeb Amin.

Two whole years!

Last week, Zeteo took a night off and marked its second birthday with a jam-packed, electric evening in Manhattan.

Held at acclaimed Lebanese bistro Au Za’atar in Midtown and sponsored by Substack, the celebration brought together entertainers, politicians, and journalists – from Chef José Andrés to Zohran Mamdani.

The night was a testament to the power of independent media, and a measure of a new age of journalism built on truth-telling, holding power to account, and asking the tough questions that other outlets won’t. In this increasingly chaotic media landscape, we’d like to think Zeteo has become a force to be reckoned with.

We’re thrilled to share these photos with you. We couldn’t have made it two whole years without the generous support of you, the subscribers, and especially our paid subscribers. Thank you for having our back.

Hasan Minhaj, Zohran Mamdani, and Mehdi!

The room was packed with big-name journalists, entertainers, and politicians.

Chef José Andrés poses with actors Ben McKenzie, Morena Baccarin, and Arian Moayed.

Jessica Tarlov, Trump’s least favorite Fox host, joined the party.

The View’s Sunny Hostin chats with Mamdani advisor Zara Rahim and Zeteo contributor Rula Jebreal.

Great food for great company, courtesy of Au Za’atar.

Podcaster Jennifer Welch was in the building!

Former FTC commissioner and Mamdani transition co-chair Lina Khan speaks to Mehdi and guests.

Journalist Katie Phang poses with political strategist Annie Wu.

Also in attendance: Jason Selvig of ‘The Good Liars;’ HuffPost’s Akbar Ahmed; Zeteo contributors Taylor Lorenz, Jason Stanley, and Simone Zimmerman; Semafor’s Max Tani; and journalists Emma Vigeland and Jasper Nathaniel.

Alright, party over. Year three of Zeteo starts now! We have no plans to stop making noise with hard-hitting interviews, sharp analysis, and bombshell documentaries. And we want you along for the ride because this is your platform as much as ours. So tell us in the comments: what do you want from Zeteo this year? We’re listening.

Onwards and upwards!

P.S., find more photos from the party here.

Catch up on more from Zeteo’s anniversary celebration: