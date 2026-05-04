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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
12m

What a fantastic group of people! Congrats on two years 😍

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Rosalba Cofer's avatar
Rosalba Cofer
14m

I am sorry for the conditions that caused you to leave your jobs. I am grateful for Zeteo!

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