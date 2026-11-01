Zeteo is gearing up to cover one of the most consequential midterm elections in modern U.S. history, and we need all the support you can give.

It is going to be all hands on deck for team Zeteo on election night: Mehdi and Prem will be live from Abdul El-Sayed HQ in Detroit, Michigan from 9pm ET on Substack and YouTube; Swin Suebsaeng will be on the ground covering the major races in Ohio (hello Vivek Ramasawmy!), and Andrew Perez will be reporting on whether it is finally game over for Susan Collins in Maine.

It takes a village to bring you the coverage we have planned on Tuesday night, and we can’t do it alone. Zeteo is 100% subscriber-funded, and to keep our work independent, bold, and unfiltered, we look to you, our subscribers – not corporate shareholders, billionaire owners, or algorithm games.

So if you’re a free subscriber, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription this week, where you can unlock all that Zeteo has to offer – from in-depth reporting to acclaimed documentaries.

You can also support our work with a donation. Even a little goes a long way.