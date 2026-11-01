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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

Haley Stevens just endorsed Mike Rogers this is no joke. Her chief walked away. I can’t believe it. She believes in murder of migrants and Palestinian migrants. She just became a big turn coat. It’s my belief she doesn’t know what she is doing and perhaps AIPAC has something to do with this.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
3h

Demographic Electorate Shift Favors Democrats: The Fascist Republican Fear

Since fascist Republicans struggle with the electorate in popularity due to their connections with big $$$ and unpopular policies such as getting rid of the social safety net and denying healthcare to Americans, they have attempted to coopt the American electorate by suppressing the vote of eligible voters. The rise in independent votes to almost 50% of the electorate with decline in party affiliation to 27% for both parties also indicates a larger swath of voters disenchanted with their representation by each party(bit.ly/4BS5DGO). This article also depicts that there is a demographic shift among young voters being more inclined to be independent with those not so inclined to identify as Democrat 2:1. This shift obviously concerns fascist Republicans.

But rather than gain support through policy their major thrust in the last 10 years due to Cheeto’s rhetoric and manipulation has been to win close elections by subverting the process of campaigning using dishonest propaganda and recently employing AI to push mis and disinformation to a ill-informed electorate who is gullible to such propaganda. AI will in the future of technocratic oligarchs like Thiel and the Muskrat be used to interfere with vote tabulation.

Understanding this electorate background should fuel the WE the People movement so as to resist the heavily moneyed technocratic push to take over our government. Much work ahead!

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