Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
2h

Still waiting for any white supremacist to explain what it is that makes whites superior. In my 50 years as a white Mississippian, the only thing I’ve seen “us” be “great” at is theft. Theft of land, of life, of ideas, of opportunity, of freedom, of dignity, of innocence, and on and on and on…

Reply
Share
Joseph Scheer's avatar
Joseph Scheer
3h

Why must we consider his thoughts at all? Money. Money in the hands of someone not really mentally fit to have it. People with empathy are better than those without, pretty simple really. When and why did we allow this? oh yeah capitalism, it has no empathy either, Bingo!

Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture