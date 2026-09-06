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Kathleen Williams's avatar
Kathleen Williams
4h

343 firefighters died on 9/11 also. NEVER FORGET

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Steven Stratton's avatar
Steven Stratton
4h

It is staggering the number of humans that have lost their lives due to the flawed decisions of our presidents, their cabinets and congress. Curious how they internally justify these catastrophic numbers. Collateral Damage! It is time for American to select a competent, grounded and capable woman. Perhaps a softer, gentler, measured but firm approach to leadership is coming. I certainly hope so. We know what men have been capable of.

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