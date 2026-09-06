NOTE FROM OUR EDITOR-IN-CHIEF: This coming Friday marks 25 years since the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001. While mainstream media – many of the same news organizations that amplified the post-9/11 lies that paved the way for the invasion of Iraq – will likely spend much of their superficial coverage navel-gazing, Zeteo is planning a week full of thoughtful and honest essays and interviews that not only reflect on the tragedy that was 9/11, but also on the aftermath – in America, across the Middle East, and worldwide.

Watch your inbox this week for insightful essays from Zeteo contributors Spencer Ackerman, Fatima Bhutto, and Viet Thanh Nguyen. Plus, I will also be interviewing two mothers who lost their children on 9/11, a four-star U.S. general who became a leading critic of the Iraq invasion, and others. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, become one today to get full access to all of Zeteo’s 9/11 anniversary coverage and more. -Mehdi

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