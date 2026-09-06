NOTE FROM OUR EDITOR-IN-CHIEF: This coming Friday marks 25 years since the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001. While mainstream media – many of the same news organizations that amplified the post-9/11 lies that paved the way for the invasion of Iraq – will likely spend much of their superficial coverage navel-gazing, Zeteo is planning a week full of thoughtful and honest essays and interviews that not only reflect on the tragedy that was 9/11, but also on the aftermath – in America, across the Middle East, and worldwide.
Watch your inbox this week for insightful essays from Zeteo contributors Spencer Ackerman, Fatima Bhutto, and Viet Thanh Nguyen. Plus, I will also be interviewing two mothers who lost their children on 9/11, a four-star U.S. general who became a leading critic of the Iraq invasion, and others. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, become one today to get full access to all of Zeteo’s 9/11 anniversary coverage and more. -Mehdi
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343 firefighters died on 9/11 also. NEVER FORGET
It is staggering the number of humans that have lost their lives due to the flawed decisions of our presidents, their cabinets and congress. Curious how they internally justify these catastrophic numbers. Collateral Damage! It is time for American to select a competent, grounded and capable woman. Perhaps a softer, gentler, measured but firm approach to leadership is coming. I certainly hope so. We know what men have been capable of.